Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield's total wholesales rise 13% to 80,251 units in November

Royal Enfield's total wholesales rise 13% to 80,251 units in November

Exports also grew 2 per cent to 5,114 units as compared with 5,006 units in November last year, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 13 per cent rise in total wholesales to 80,251 units in November 2023.

The company had dispatched 70,766 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Domestic sales were at 75,137 units as against 65,760 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 per cent, it added.

Exports also grew 2 per cent to 5,114 units as compared with 5,006 units in November last year, the company said.

"With our recent launches we are confident that we will be able to sustain our growth momentum," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

Also Read

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

Royal Enfield total sales increases by 26% to 77,109 units in June

Royal Enfield to launch Bullet 350 today, check price, variants, and more

Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years

Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

Honda Cars India wholesales increase 24% to 8,730 units in November

Hindustan Unilever to split beauty and personal care business from April

Adani Group plans $84 billion spending after Hindenburg market rout

Netflix, Viacom18 among streaming firms set to oppose broadcasting bill

IT firm LTIMindtree selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WholesaleRoyal Enfield

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story