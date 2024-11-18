Singapore Airlines continues to be our strategic partner: N Chandrasekaran

Singapore Airlines (SIA) continues to be Tata Sons' strategic partner in Air India, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday at a symbolic ceremony here to celebrate the successful merger of Vistara into Air India.

Vistara was a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and SIA, while Air India was completely owned by Tata Sons. After the merger, Tata Sons holds a 74.9 per cent stake in Air India, while SIA holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the airline.

Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, was also present at the ceremony. He said: “This merger marks a pivotal moment for Indian aviation. Working with our valued, long-standing partner Tata Sons, the SIA group will support the ongoing transformation of the enlarged Air India Group, offering our stewardship and expertise where possible."

"We are focused on helping to restore Air India to its leading position in the Indian aviation market and creating an airline group that everyone in India can be proud of," he added.

For the SIA Group, the completion of the merger reinforces its long-standing direct participation in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, he noted.

"Singapore Airlines is committed to deepening our commercial collaboration with Air India and finding ways to provide greater value and enhanced options to our customers on flights between India and Singapore, and beyond,” he added.

Post-merger, the Air India Group operates a combined fleet of 300 aircraft covering 55 domestic and 48 international destinations, with 312 routes and 8,300 flights per week. The airline offers worldwide connectivity to over 800 destinations through more than 75 codeshare and interline partners. The collective staff strength stands at over 30,000.

Chandrasekaran said: “It has been a little over two and a half years since the homecoming of Air India to the Tata Group. This week’s merger between Air India and Vistara is an important milestone in our commitment to transform Air India into a world-class global airline. Singapore Airlines continues to be our strategic partner in our aviation journey, and we welcome them to Air India.”