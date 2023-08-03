Pristyn Care commences operation in Bangladesh; lines up Rs 100 cr

Healthcare delivery startup Pristyn Care on Thursday said it has commenced operations in Bangladesh and will invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years to expand operations in the neighbouring country.

The company plans to have five patient care centres in Dhaka and Chattogram(Chittagong) by March 2024.

It also aims to hire 200 employees across various departments as part of the expansion plans.

"With the country's (Bangladesh) healthcare market expected to reach USD 14 billion by the end of 2023, we are committed to the growth of healthcare in Bangladesh. Over the next two years, we'll invest Rs 100 crore to establish a robust healthcare infrastructure," Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

The investment would be utilised to set up patient care centres, he added.

Pristyn Care caters to advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of over 400-plus in-house super-speciality surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics.