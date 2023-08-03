Home / Companies / News / Pristyn Care commences operation in Bangladesh; lines up Rs 100 cr

Pristyn Care commences operation in Bangladesh; lines up Rs 100 cr

Healthcare delivery startup Pristyn Care said it has commenced operations in Bangladesh and will invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years to expand operations in the neighbouring country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company plans to have five patient care centres in Dhaka and Chattogram(Chittagong) by March 2024. (Photo: unsplash.com)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Healthcare delivery startup Pristyn Care on Thursday said it has commenced operations in Bangladesh and will invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years to expand operations in the neighbouring country.

The company plans to have five patient care centres in Dhaka and Chattogram(Chittagong) by March 2024.

It also aims to hire 200 employees across various departments as part of the expansion plans.

"With the country's (Bangladesh) healthcare market expected to reach USD 14 billion by the end of 2023, we are committed to the growth of healthcare in Bangladesh. Over the next two years, we'll invest Rs 100 crore to establish a robust healthcare infrastructure," Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

The investment would be utilised to set up patient care centres, he added.

Pristyn Care caters to advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of over 400-plus in-house super-speciality surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics.

Also Read

Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market in Dhaka

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Garment factories in Bangladesh at increased fire risk as temperatures soar

Healthcare for different socio-economic groups should be same: MoS

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Moderna sees up to $8 bn in 2023 Covid vaccine sales on pvt market hopes

8% of GCCs expect their workforce to double within 2023: NLB Services

Kalyan Jewellers to open 11 new showrooms this month across many states

Maruti Suzuki entry-level hatchback Alto crosses 4.5 million sales mark

Food industry impacted by high commodity prices: Britannia Industries

Topics :Bangladeshhealthcare

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story