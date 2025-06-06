Maruti launches flexible EMI plan to upgrade small cars to Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is planning to launch a financial scheme aimed at making SUV ownership more accessible for entry-level car owners--including Alto, WagonR or similar segment buyers. Under this initiative, customers who own a small car of any brand, can purchase the Grand Vitara sport utility vehicle (SUV) through an EMI plan.

The scheme, which will be piloted in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, allows customers to buy the Grand Vitara at a monthly instalment of nearly ₹9,999, which is nearly 20 per cent lower than standard EMIs available in the market, the company said.

“Our target is people who already own a small car and are ready to move up...We want to make that upgrade easy and accessible,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, sales & marketing, MSIL, in an interview with Business Standard.