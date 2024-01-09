Home / Companies / News / Saint-Gobain plans to invest Rs 3,400 cr across segments in Tamil Nadu

Saint-Gobain plans to invest Rs 3,400 cr across segments in Tamil Nadu

The company exchanged documents with state government officials in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin during the Global Investors Meet held in the city

The Memorandum of Understanding entails green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in Tamil Nadu, taking Saint-Gobain India's total investment to over Rs 8,000 crore, a company statement said on Tuesday
Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Glassmaker and a player in housing solutions business Saint-Gobain India has committed investments worth Rs 3,400 crore in Tamil Nadu across business segments, which includes setting up of green and brownfield investments.

The company exchanged documents with state government officials in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin during the Global Investors Meet held in the city.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are investing Rs 3,400 crore across different businesses - glass wool, gypsum, plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, adhesives, sealants, in our next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu," said B Santhanam CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India.

The Memorandum of Understanding entails green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in Tamil Nadu, taking Saint-Gobain India's total investment to over Rs 8,000 crore, a company statement said on Tuesday.

"As trailblazers in Light and Sustainable construction, we are well poised to provide building material solutions that combine performance, aesthetics and sustainability." he said.

Also Read

Saint-Gobain India investing Rs 3,400 cr in Tamil Nadu across different biz

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Saint-Gobian India investing Rs 8,000 crore to meet growth targets

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Starbucks plans to accelerate growth to 1,000 stores in India by 2028

Renault to launch upgraded variants of its cars to boost sales in India

Prestige Estates Q3 sale bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 5,326 cr

Renault plans 5 launches in 3 years, eyes double-digit sales growth in 2024

Apis India to expand product portfolio, aims Rs 500 cr revenue in FY25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil NaduSaint-Gobainglass technologyCapexInvestment

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story