Home / Companies / News / Samsung launches DigiArivu for digital and STEM education in Tamil Nadu

Samsung launches DigiArivu for digital and STEM education in Tamil Nadu

Through this initiative, Samsung will upgrade school infrastructure, enable STEM and digital learning, train teachers, and support holistic student development

Samsung, Tamil Nadu
The launch event was organised at The Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram. State Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and collectors of Kancheepuram and Ranipet were present.
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI), on Wednesday launched ‘DigiArivu – Empowering Students Through Tech’, an education programme aimed at strengthening digital and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Tamil Nadu.
 
Through this initiative, Samsung will upgrade school infrastructure, enable STEM and digital learning, train teachers, and support holistic student development across 10 government schools in Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu — benefiting over 3,000 students. As part of DigiArivu, Samsung will deploy a multi-layered, community-centric model to transform the learning ecosystem in tier-2 and tier-3 districts.
 
The programme has been designed based on UN GCNI’s research with state government-run schools, inputs from Samsung employees in the Sriperumbudur manufacturing plant and community members in the region to ensure that interventions address real on-ground needs.
 
The key focus areas include upgrading the existing learning ecosystem in schools through Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) designs followed by providing equipment for promoting digital learning among school children. The programme will introduce activity-based learning on STEM themes and teacher-training sessions. Samsung will also provide sports kits and set up libraries with Tamil, English and competitive-examination books. It will offer career guidance to Class 12 students, provide education expert speaker series and health awareness camps for the school children. The programme also entails celebration of important days and events at schools along with community members.
 
“Samsung has always believed that technology becomes truly powerful when it expands access, opportunity, and confidence for young people everywhere. Through DigiArivu, we are creating a digitally-enabled learning environment that will help students in Tamil Nadu build future-ready skills, strengthen their curiosity, and participate fully in India’s fast-evolving digital economy. Our focus is not only on introducing technology, but on empowering teachers, uplifting communities, and ensuring that every child — regardless of background — can benefit from quality digital education. DigiArivu is another strong step in our ongoing commitment to ‘Powering Digital India’ and nurturing India’s future talent pipeline," said SH Yoon, President, Samsung Chennai Plant.
 
“DigiArivu reflects what meaningful collaboration can achieve when business and society come together with a purpose. At UN Global Compact Network India, we are proud to partner with Samsung to advance STEM learning and digital access for children in government schools in Tamil Nadu. This initiative truly embodies the spirit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — ensuring that no child is left behind in India’s digital future,” said Ratnesh Jha, Executive Director, UN GCNI.
 
In addition to DigiArivu, Samsung continues to strengthen youth skilling in Tamil Nadu through the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme. Under SIC, this year, Samsung is training 5,000 students in Tamil Nadu in high-demand future-tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Coding & Programming. The programme is being implemented in partnership with leading training and skilling organisations, enabling students across Tamil Nadu to gain industry-relevant technical skills and enhance their employability. Through SIC, Samsung is helping young learners in the state, prepare for careers in a rapidly developing future tech economy.
 
The launch event was organised at The Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram. State Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and collectors of Kancheepuram and Ranipet were present.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% of FSP Design for ₹455 crore in luxury push

Ashok Leyland partners with FAMCO Qatar to boost presence in Gulf markets

US court allows Meta to keep WhatsApp, Instagram: Decoding the case

Fractal Analytics bets heavily on R&D in AI race ahead of IPO debut

Bajaj Auto acquires majority stake in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaTamil NaduDigital technology

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story