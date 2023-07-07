Home / Companies / News / Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics

Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics

Our focus on being a solutions provider to our customers has been a driving force for this acquisition, Motherson chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Friday said it has inked a pact to fully acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics for an undisclosed amount.

Rollon is engaged in manufacturing, assembly and supply of high-precision turned parts, spools, and other machined components with critical engineering applications for the agriculture and off- Highway segment from its two facilities based out of Bengaluru.

"Our focus on being a solutions provider to our customers has been a driving force for this acquisition. We are getting access to a new industry segment of construction and material handling for our precision metal business," Motherson chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a statement.

The company believes this business is highly synergistic with Motherson's existing business and offers ample opportunities to grow this business in India, Mexico & other geographies, he added.

"This is our fifth acquisition in India in the past 12 months, reaffirming India's importance in our future plans," Sehgal noted. 

Also Read

Motherson Sumi Wiring reports nearly three-fold surge in Q4 profit

Samvardhana Motherson surges 8% on deal to acquire Honda's 4W component biz

Samvardhana Motherson's profit jumps 85% in Q3 on demand recovery

Samvardhana Motherson int'l Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 654 cr

Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

Board approves equity share capital reduction, says Reliance Retail

After Chotu, Munna LPG cylinders to hit North East markets soon: Indian Oil

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units

OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities for upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup

Topics :Mothersonacquisition

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story