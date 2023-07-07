Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Friday said it has inked a pact to fully acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics for an undisclosed amount.

Rollon is engaged in manufacturing, assembly and supply of high-precision turned parts, spools, and other machined components with critical engineering applications for the agriculture and off- Highway segment from its two facilities based out of Bengaluru.

"Our focus on being a solutions provider to our customers has been a driving force for this acquisition. We are getting access to a new industry segment of construction and material handling for our precision metal business," Motherson chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a statement.

The company believes this business is highly synergistic with Motherson's existing business and offers ample opportunities to grow this business in India, Mexico & other geographies, he added.

"This is our fifth acquisition in India in the past 12 months, reaffirming India's importance in our future plans," Sehgal noted.