Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported 29 per cent rise in retail sales in the first quarter ended June 30 at 1,01,994 units, as compared to the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The growth reflects continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Wholesales, excluding those of Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV, were at 93,253 units in the first quarter, up 30 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

"The order book remained strong with over 1,85,000 client orders at quarter end, reducing from 2,00,000 at March 31, 2023 in line with expectations, as chip and other supply constraints continue to improve," the company said.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender demand remains particularly strong, representing 76 per cent of the order book, it added.

Topics :Tata MotorsJaguar Land RoverCompanies

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

