Home / Companies / News / After Chotu, Munna LPG cylinders to hit North East markets soon: Indian Oil

After Chotu, Munna LPG cylinders to hit North East markets soon: Indian Oil

After Chotu', Indian Oil is all set to launch Munna' in the North Eastern region soon, a top official said on Friday

Press Trust of India Guwahati
The PSU is also focusing on infrastructure development in the region, including setting up LPG bottling units in all the seven states, he added.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After Chotu', Indian Oil is all set to launch Munna' in the North Eastern region soon, a top official said on Friday.

The PSU is also focusing on infrastructure development in the region, including setting up LPG bottling units in all the seven states, he added.

Addressing a press conference here, executive director and state head, IndianOil, Assam Oil Division, G Ramesh said, After introducing the 5-kg LPG cylinder Chotu' in NE last year, we will also be launching the 2-kg cylinder Munna' soon.

Ramesh said bottling units for Munna' will be launched in Tripura and North Guwahati soon.

These lightweight LPG cylinders are catering to migrant population in urban and semi-urban areas who do not have local address proof, people with lower gas consumption and commercial establishments with limited space. Munna' will be particularly helpful for people in hilly areas as it will be easy to carry, he added.

The per kg price of Munna' is nearly same as the regular domestic cylinder, while non-domestic Chotu' (free trade LPG cylinder) is a little higher.

Ramesh said the response for Chotu' has been good in the region, with about 60,000-65,000 units sold last fiscal and another 15,000 units in the first quarter of the current financial year.

IndianOil currently has 871 LPG distributorships in the North East, with an active customer base of 91 lakh out of the total LPG customer base of 112 lakh in the region, which is approximately 81 per cent of the total LPG connections covering the highest market share of 87 per cent in the seven states.

Ramesh said in order to have LPG bottling infrastructure in all NE states, projects are being planned in Meghalaya and Mizoram the two states which didn't have such facilities so far.

A new 30 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Umiam, Meghlaya, at an approved cost of Rs 75.54 crore is currently under execution, and there is plan for a new 30 TMTPA bottling plant in Mualkhang, Mizoram, at an estimated cost of Rs 193 crore, he added.

There are plans for setting up of new depots (Greenfield POL locations) in Umran, Meghalaya, and Sihhmui, Mizoram, to provide oil security for the states at estimated costs of Rs 500 crore and Rs 900 crore, respectively, Ramesh added.

On other infrastructural development in NE, the top official said work has commenced for green field petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) depot at Sekerkote in Tripura, for which the IOCL board had approved Rs 656 crore.

Expansion of Betkuchi Terminal in Guwahati is being undertaken with approved cost of Rs 277 crore and approval is in process for revamping project at Dimapur Depot at an estimated expenditure of Rs 231 crore, he said.

Plans are also afoot for wagon receipt facilities at Imphal Depot at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, the official added. PTI SSG

IndianOil also plans for capacity expansion of its refineries at Guwahati and Digboi with project costs of Rs 412 crore and Rs 768 crore, respectively. Expansion of Bongaigaon refinery is also envisaged under North East Hydrocarbon vision 2030 and currently land acquisition process is under progress, Ramesh said.

Also Read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

BPCL plans to shut Bina refinery in June for a month for maintenance

Indian Oil keen for developing Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, China demand outlook brightens

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units

OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities for upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup

MoD, HAL sign Rs 458 cr contract for two upgraded Dorniers for Coast Guard

Rooter ties up with Reliance Jio to telecast gaming, esports content

Topics :Indian OilNortheast IndiaLPG

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story