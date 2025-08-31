EV penetration in domestic 2W market may rise to 40% by FY31: Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler penetration could rise to about 40 per cent by FY31 in an 'optimistic scenario' when the overall two-wheeler industry in India touch 3-3.1 crore units annually growing at 8 per cent CAGR, according to Ather Energy Ltd.

The growth is expected to be driven by increased EV launches, strong government support, rapid infrastructure development, reduced battery prices, and a faster consumer shift, the company said in its annual report for 2024-25.

In its management discussion and analysis, Ather Energy said the rapidly expanding EV market, propelled by legacy players increasing their EV portfolios and new entrants expanding capacity, is accelerating growth.

The entry of established brands into the EV market is expected to provide significant momentum. The expansion of distribution in the E2W (electric two-wheeler) market is also expected to fuel the sector's growth, it said. "Overall, two-wheeler sales are projected to grow at 7 per cent CAGR, reaching 29-30 million units by FY31," the company said. The electric two-wheeler (E2W) market is expected to grow at 41 per cent CAGR, while the internal combustion engine (ICE) market will see a moderate growth of 2 per cent CAGR. By FY31, E2Ws are anticipated to account for 35 per cent of overall two-wheeler sales, it added.

"In an optimistic scenario, driven by increased EV launches, strong government support, rapid infrastructure development, reduced battery prices, and a faster consumer shift toward electrification, industry sales could grow at 8 per cent CAGR, reaching 30-31 million units by FY31," Ather Energy said. In this scenario, the company said,"EV penetration may rise to 40 per cent, compared to the 35 per cent projected in the base case." Citing VAHAN and SIAM data, the company said,"India has established itself as one of the largest motorised two-wheeler markets in the world by volume, with domestic sales reaching 20 million units in FY25." In their message to the shareholders, Ather Energy Founders Tarun Sanjay Mehta Swapnil Babanlal Jain said electric vehicle penetration in scooters touched 16 per cent in FY25.

"We anticipate this growth to continue, and scooters to power this growth. By FY31, an estimated 70-?75 per cent of scooters will be electric, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this growth," they said. In FY25, the company said EV penetration in two-wheelers reached 5.8 per cent up from 5.1 per cent in FY24. Scooters continued to lead electrification with approximately 15.7 per cent of scooters in FY25 being electric. Scooters are expected to lead electrification in 2W. E2W penetration in scooters is expected to be as high as 70 per cent in FY31 and in motorcycles it is projected to be 10 per cent by FY31, it added.