Sanofi, Cipla join hands to expand reach of CNS portfolio in India

Sanofi India and Cipla announced on Tuesday an exclusive partnership to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across India.

Cipla will leverage its extensive network to distribute Sanofi's CNS portfolio, including Frisium, a leading anti-epileptic drug. Sanofi will retain ownership, import, and manufacture of the CNS products.

Commenting on this, Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director of Sanofi India, stated, “Sanofi India’s CNS products are leaders in their respective categories. These well-established brands already improve the lives of many patients across urban centres in the country. Cipla’s wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India.”

Speaking on this, Achin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Cipla's One India Business, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with Sanofi India to enhance accessibility to highly efficacious and quality therapeutic solutions in CNS and bring value to patients across the country. Central Nervous System is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and we believe this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.”