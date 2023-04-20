Vodafone Idea reappoints Kumar Mangalam Birla non-executive director

Birla had stepped down from the post of non-executive chairman of the company in August 2021 barely two months after offering his entire stake to a public sector or a domestic finance company. Birla handed over the reign to group veteran Himanshu Kapania. Ravinder Takkar took charge as non-executive chairman replacing Kapania last August.

Kumar Mangalam Birla has rejoined the board of Vodafone Idea (Vi) as an additional non-executive director. On Thursday, the company's board of directors approved his appointment, which will take effect on April 20. It also accepted the resignation of non-executive director K K Maheshwari from the board.