Colgate distributors in Maharashtra to stop purchases from 12 May

Colgate Palmolive (India), the oral care major, is in a bind with its distributors over two issues — one being the issuance of trade credit notes without applying the corresponding goods and services tax (GST), and the other offering stocks on quick commerce channels at steep discounts. Due to this, the company’s distributors, under the umbrella of the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) — a trade body representing distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) — will suspend all purchases from the oral care major from 12 May in the general trade.

AICPDF said in its statement that distributors have received show-cause notices and tax recovery orders, putting them at legal risk. It also stated that the liability has shifted to the trade partners.

While the suspension is currently at the state level, it will escalate into a nationwide campaign, the federation added. An email query sent to Colgate Palmolive (India) did not elicit a response. AICPDF said Colgate Palmolive distributors under its umbrella have received GST notices demanding approximately ₹200 crore. This issue started two years ago, when the company issued trade credit notes to its distributors without the corresponding GST, thereby putting the burden of tax payout, interest, and penalties on the distributors of Colgate Palmolive India for the said credit notes. On the quick commerce issue, the distributors’ body said the company is aggressively pushing stock into quick commerce and offering deep discounts to the tune of 50–60 per cent to consumers.

These discounts bring the product price down even below the purchasing price of distributors and retailers. “Moreover, field sales executives (FSEs) are being demotivated by incentive losses, as their targets become unattainable amid falling volumes. This has triggered high attrition, further compromising the last-mile service backbone Colgate once relied upon,” AICPDF said in its statement. The statement added that general trade volumes have dropped more than 50 per cent in many districts. The distributors’ federation has also been fighting quick commerce companies and filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against leading quick-commerce platforms in March.