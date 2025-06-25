Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's space sector must shift beyond ISRO, go global: Pawan Goenka

India's space sector must shift beyond ISRO, go global: Pawan Goenka

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka says private firms must stop relying on ISRO, build full-stack solutions, adopt AI, and target civil applications for technologies like NavIC

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

India’s space sector needs to move beyond dependence on ISRO, build globally competitive full-stack solutions, and aggressively pursue international markets, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka has said.
 
Speaking at the annual India Space Congress organised by the Satcom Industry Association (SIA) on Wednesday, Goenka said firms in the sector should stop worrying about “when will ISRO give me business” and instead pursue other government departments — both in India and abroad.
 
Goenka also highlighted the need to build foundational models for geospatial and earth observation applications by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data fusion.
 
 
“There is so much that is happening outside the space sector in terms of technology that has to be brought inside the space sector, and there is no one better to do that than the private sector,” he said.
 
One such area is space internet of things (IoT), which he said must be pursued more aggressively. Referring to constellations of small or nanosatellites that manage IoT devices and sensors across the globe, space IoT is already being used for real-time tracking of ships, aircraft and trucks in remote locations. 

He also said India’s own regional satellite navigation system, NavIC, needs to be brought into mainstream civil applications through technological integration. Developed by ISRO as an alternative to foreign systems such as GPS, NavIC remains underutilised outside strategic sectors.
 
Major bids soon
 
Two major initiatives — the Earth Observation Constellation and Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) — will see final bids next week, Goenka said, allowing the private sector to engage with government support.
 
SataaS is a business model where satellite operators provide access to satellite data, imagery, communications or navigation services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis, rather than requiring customers to own or launch their own satellites.
 
One such offering is the Earth Observation Constellation, a group of satellites specifically designed to collect data about the Earth’s surface, atmosphere and environment. These satellites work together to provide frequent, high-resolution imagery and other data for applications like environmental monitoring, agriculture, disaster management and urban planning.
 
Goenka called for moving from a “build-to-print” model to a design-centric mentality. He said ISRO is already working on reusable rockets, in-orbit servicing, space robotics and space manufacturing — areas pioneered commercially by companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
 
Stating that regulatory uncertainties and spectrum assignment issues have now been addressed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Department of Telecommunications, Goenka said three licences have already been granted for low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations for communication. These, he said, are expected to help bridge India’s digital divide.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

