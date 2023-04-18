SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

Last month, SBI has raised Rs 3,717 crore through additional tier 1 bond sale. The bank said this is the third Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bond sale and the latest issue was closed at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. The proceeds will be used to augment its additional tier 1 capital and overall capital base of the bank and also for strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with RBI guidelines.



These perpetual bonds have a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

The executive committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18 April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24.”