Jindal Stainless supplied 300 tn steel for Ambedkar statue in Telangana

In a statement, the steel maker said it has supplied grade 304 hot-rolled stainless steel (SS) in a thickness range of 12 mm - 32 mm. The SS has been used in the armature structure of the statue

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd on Tuesday said it supplied 300 metric tonnes of stainless steel for 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Telangana.

On April 14, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of Babasaheb in Hyderabad on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary.

In a statement, the steel maker said it has supplied grade 304 hot-rolled stainless steel (SS) in a thickness range of 12 mm - 32 mm. The SS has been used in the armature structure of the statue.

The statue is located on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake, in the vicinity of the newly built Secretariat, which has also been named after B R Ambedkar.

Topics :Jindal StainlesssteelTelangana

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

