Home / Companies / News / SBI joins the Rs 8-trillion m-cap league; eyes $100 billion m-cap

SBI joins the Rs 8-trillion m-cap league; eyes $100 billion m-cap

In the last year, SBI is up nearly 55 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index has almost doubled during the period

SBI, state bank of india
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday became the first public sector bank and the seventh Indian company to cross the Rs 8 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap). HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are the only other lenders with m-cap of over Rs 8 trillion.

SBI achieved the milestone as its shares surged 9.5 per cent on Monday amid a broad-based rally in the equity market ahead of the election results.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


SBI, along with other state-owned banks, has seen a sharp rise in stock prices in the last few years on the back of strong profit growth and improvement in asset quality. The rally was also supported by their comparatively better valuations vis-a-vis private players.
In the last year, SBI is up nearly 55 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index has almost doubled during the period.

At present, six Indian companies are valued over Rs 8 trillion. Apart from SBI, Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank are in the Rs 8 trillion league. IT major Infosys had also crossed the milestone but is now valued at Rs 5.8 trillion.

Domestic lenders SBI and ICICI Bank are also on the verge of crossing the $100 billion m-cap milestone. Recently, telecom major Airtel achieved that feat.

Also Read

State Bank of India floats scheme to raise funds for green projects

Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trn mcap

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Strength in SBI stock going ahead will depend on earnings growth: Analysts

At $900 billion, India added as much mcap in 2023 as Sweden's entire mcap

Volkswagen India to offer 6 airbags across GNCAP Taigun, Virtus variants

NCLT begins insolvency proceedings for Jaiprakash Associates on ICICI plea

PNB partners with IIFCL to provide financing for infrastructure projects

Battery Smart collaborates with Zepto for greener last-mile deliveries

Beneficial ownership norms in focus as MNCs face greater scrutiny

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sbiState Bank of India YONOSBI stockmcap

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story