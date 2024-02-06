SBI Life Insurance buys KIMS shares worth Rs 239 cr in open mkt transaction

SBI Life Insurance Company on Tuesday bought shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for Rs 239 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased 11.49 lakh shares, representing a 1.4 per cent stake in KIMS.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 2,085 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 239.58 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Ventures' affiliate India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 10,70,545 shares at the same price.

On Tuesday, shares of KIMS rose 1.93 per cent to settle at Rs 2,130.40 apiece on the BSE.