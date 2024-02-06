Home / Companies / News / V-Mart Q3 results: Profit rises 41.3% at Rs 28.23 cr, revenue up 14.4%

V-Mart Q3 results: Profit rises 41.3% at Rs 28.23 cr, revenue up 14.4%

Its revenue from operations was up 14.43 per cent to Rs 889.05 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 776.88 crore in the corresponding quarter

Total Income in the December quarter was up 16 per cent to Rs 902.08 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday reported a 41.36 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 28.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, helped by the festive season.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the value retailer.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.43 per cent to Rs 889.05 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 776.88 crore in the corresponding quarter.

"Good festive demand in the quarter helped increase footfalls by 23 per cent reflecting an improved consumer sentiment. Winter season was delayed and remained muted during the quarter. Working capital improved with a decrease in inventory by 12 per cent from last quarter," said an earning statement from the company.

V Mart's total expenses were up 15.18 per cent to Rs 865.20 crore, up 15.18 per cent in the December quarter of FY24.

Its revenue from retail trade was at Rs 872.04 and Rs 17.01 crore from digital market place Limeroad.

Total Income in the December quarter was up 16 per cent to Rs 902.08 crore.

V-Mart Retail was operating 454 stores spread across 291 cities for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

" The Company opened 20 new stores and closed 3 stores during the quarter taking the total number of stores pan-India to 454," it said.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,092.90 apiece, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.

Topics :V-Mart Retailfestive seasonretail spaceRetail storesQ3 results

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

