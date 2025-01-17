Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Rallis India Q3 results: Net profit declines by 54.16% to Rs 11 crore

Rallis India Q3 results: Net profit declines by 54.16% to Rs 11 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 24 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing

q3

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rallis India, a Tata Enterprise, on Friday reported a 54.16 per cent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 24 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations witnessed a 12.70 per cent decline during the quarter under review at Rs 522 crore, compared to Rs 598 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"Domestic business registered volume growth in the backdrop of intense market competition. I am pleased with the growth in the biologicals and specialty solutions business, which has grown by 13 per cent. Seeds business revenue was Rs 30 crore, as against Rs 32 crore in Q3 of previous year," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla said.  ALSO READ: Indian Hotels Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 29% to Rs 582 crore

 

Exports business continued to face headwinds with business registering a de-growth of 38 per cent resulting in overall revenue de-growth of 13 per cent and drop in profitability, he said.

"Our efforts will continue to be focused on improving market share in the domestic business underpinned by the growing segments of seeds, herbicides and biologicals and specialty solutions. We have planned new differentiated product launches to serve the varying needs of farmers," he added.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 289.75, up 0.52 per cent on BSE.

More From This Section

HD Kumaraswamy

Govt considering KIOCL-NMDC merger, says Steel Minister Kumaraswamy

Sarovar Hotels

Indian Hotels Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 29% to Rs 582 crore

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's shares tumble nearly 5% following weak earnings in Q3FY25

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Govt approves Rs 11,440 crore for debt-laden Rashtriya Ispat Nigam revival

Coal India

Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

Topics : Rallis India Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon