Home / Companies / News / SBI Mutual Fund buys 1.5% stake Karur Vysya Bank for Rs 190 crore

SBI Mutual Fund buys 1.5% stake Karur Vysya Bank for Rs 190 crore

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE and NSE, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) purchased a total of 1,20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 1.5 per cent stake in Karur Vysya Bank

The shares were picked at an average price of Rs 162 apiece on both bourses.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

SBI Mutual Fund on Tuesday acquired shares of scheduled commercial bank Karur Vysya Bank for Rs 190 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE and NSE, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) purchased a total of 1,20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 1.5 per cent stake in Karur Vysya Bank.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The shares were picked at an average price of Rs 162 apiece on both bourses, taking the combined aggregate deal size to Rs 194.40 crore.

Details of the sellers could not be ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose 1.32 per cent to close at Rs 164.90 apiece on the BSE and gained 0.52 per cent to settle at Rs 164.70 per piece on the NSE.

Also Read

Karur Vysya Bank in expansion mode; sets up 800th branch in Chennai

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 57% to Rs 359 crore

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

The ECL model will not dent profits much: Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO

Retail major Walmart sources bicycles from India, partners Hero Ecotech

Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

Apple offers to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case: Report

How well can govt's dark pattern rules curb customer manipulation online?

Boeing within range of airplane delivery goal after strong November

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SBI Mutual FundMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story