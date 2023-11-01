Home / Companies / News / SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore via Tier-II bonds at 7.81% coupon rate

SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore via Tier-II bonds at 7.81% coupon rate

Gets over Rs 15,000 crore worth of bids According to bond market sources, SBI raised a debt capital of Rs 3,100 crore through Additional Tier-I bonds (AT1) earlier this financial year

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has raised Rs 10,000 crore in debt capital by issuing Tier-II bonds — at a coupon rate of 7.81 per cent — to meet the regulatory capital requirement and support its business growth

The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that these Basel-III-compliant bonds, its first Tier-II offering this financial year, had a tenor of 15 years, with the first call option after 10 years. The issue attracted bids worth Rs 15,907 crore and was oversubscribed almost four times against the base issue size of Rs 4,000 crore with 98 bids.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said: “Wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors placed in the country’s largest Bank.”

Of the Rs 10,000 crore raised, Rs 4,000 crore worth of Tier-II bonds would replace those maturing for the same amount, and the remaining Rs 6,000 crore would bolster capital base. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio as of the end of June 2023 stood at 14.56 per cent, with Tier-I accounting for 11.97 per cent, and Tier-II 2.56 per cent.

According to bond market sources, SBI raised a debt capital of Rs 3,100 crore through Additional Tier-I bonds (AT1) earlier this financial year. It is also likely to issue AT1 bonds worth Rs 7,000 crore to replace bonds maturing for a similar amount.

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

Tata Consumer to merge 3 subsidiaries to reduce compliance requirements

Kia India sales jumps 4.4% at 24,351 units on positive festive season view

Ashok Leyland posts 13% rise in total sales to 16,864 units in October

315Work Avenue leases 162,000 sq. ft. of shared office space to BNY Mellon

TVS Motor posts 21% increase in total dispatches at 4,34,714 units

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sbiDebtSBI bondsBondsCompanies

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story