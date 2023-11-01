Home / Companies / News / Kia India sales jumps 4.4% at 24,351 units on positive festive season view

Kia India sales jumps 4.4% at 24,351 units on positive festive season view

The company is working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Seltos led the sales for the company with 12,362 units while Sonet sales stood at 6,493 units, followed by Carens with 5,355 units and the EV6 with 141 units in the domestic market

Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 24,351 units in October.

The company had dispatched 23,323 units in October 2022.

Last month, Seltos led the sales for the company with 12,362 units while Sonet sales stood at 6,493 units, followed by Carens with 5,355 units and the EV6 with 141 units in the domestic market.

"During the festive season, our customers' positive outlook has helped us achieve our fourth-highest monthly sales ever in India. The fact that our products like Seltos, Sonet, and Carens continue to dominate in their respective segments despite multiple new launches by competition is a major accomplishment," Kia India National Head, Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar, said in a statement.

The company is working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months, he added.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

