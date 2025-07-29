House of Abhinandan Lodha enters hospitality with Miros Goa property

Mumbai-based realty player House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has forayed into the hospitality segment with the launch of Miros Hotels & Resorts, a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand, with a debut property in Goa.

ALSO READ: Lodha Developers' share price rises 4%; is it right time to buy the stock? The company has primarily been in the business of plotted developments and villas in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. It recently entered the vertical real estate segment with three high-rise projects across Mumbai, with a revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore and an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairperson of HoABL, said, “With Miros, we are extending our belief in reimagining legacy industries. Just as we’ve made land ownership aspirational and accessible, we’re now creating destinations that are rooted in emotion, curated with care, and designed to leave behind memories that last a lifetime.”

Miros will expand its footprint with new properties in Alibaug and Matheran in Maharashtra, as well as in other high-end locations in Goa and along the Konkan coast, HoABL noted. However, HoABL will continue to tie up with hotel asset management brands while managing its own brand. It is in talks with several hospitality brands for future tie-ups. “We are building sanctuaries of discovery where guests can truly reconnect with themselves, their companions and their surroundings. Luxury today isn’t about the opulence of stays, but about rare moments crafted with warmth and authenticity,” said Ranvir Bhandari, President, Miros Hotels & Resorts.