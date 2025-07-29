What’s changing in IT delivery models?
- Fewer hires, more automation: Tasks that once needed large teams are now handled by AI and automation platforms.
- Focus on skills, not headcount: Instead of hiring more people, companies are training or hiring for niche skills, like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
- Rethinking the pyramid: The traditional model of hiring thousands of freshers every year is being replaced by leaner, more skilled teams.
Why TCS made the cuts
- Improve operating margins, which have stayed below target.
- Reduce excess capacity hired during the pandemic years (FY21–22).
What about other IT majors?
- Infosys: Slowed down fresher hiring, onboarded 15,000 freshers in FY25 — far below its average annual hires, tightened trainee assessments.
- Wipro & HCLTech: Selective hiring, cautious additions despite stable revenue.
Numbers behind the shift
What this means for workers
- Fewer project managers and support roles
- Selective hiring of junior engineers and specialists in areas like AI, cloud, and cybersecurity
- Focus shifting to per-employee productivity over bulk hiring. Top firms are seeing an uptick in revenue per employee following this tech-driven approach.
AI driving the shift
- Write and test code
- Handle customer queries
- Monitor infrastructure
- Automate routine processes
Labour concerns and regulatory response
What analysts are watching
- Subcontractor expenses
- Utilisation rates
- Employee cost as a percentage of revenue
Bottom line
