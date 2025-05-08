SC's Bhushan Power and Steel ruling: Review petition may flag 'errors'

Banks must minimise delays in CIRP FilingsHarsh KumarThe Department of Financial Services (DFS) has urged Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to minimise procedural delays, particularly in filing CIRP applications, to accelerate the resolution of stressed assets under the IBC.Chairing a high-level review, DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju stressed the need for banks to expedite the admission of cases at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), avoid unnecessary adjournments, and ensure that other recovery channels remain actively pursued alongside the IBC route. Banks were specifically directed to regularly review their top 20 non-performing accounts and to monitor cases where resolution plans have been pending with the CoC for over three months. Banks’ legal teams were also instructed to strongly oppose attempts to stall proceedings on frivolous grounds, underlining the importance of getting stay orders vacated promptly to prevent further delays in the resolution process. Cases pending for admission at the NCLT were also reviewed.
