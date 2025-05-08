SC's Bhushan Power and Steel ruling: Review petition may flag 'errors'

The government has found “many errors”, including a flawed interpretation of debt and equity instruments, in the Supreme Court order nixing JSW Steel’s takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. (BPSL) through a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Based on the “errors” flagged by legal teams, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) in the BPSL case is expected to file a review petition in the apex court, a top government official told Business Standard. JSW Steel is also understood to be evaluating all legal options. “A review petition will be filed, but there are certain facts which have not been taken into account in the order which are being analysed,” said a person close to the matter.

The finance ministry has reviewed the matter as well, with senior officials briefing the ministry top brass on Wednesday about the implications of the Court order and the way forward, sources said. The Corporate Affairs ministry has also shared its inputs with respect to the IBC. A two-judge bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma had held the resolution plan as 'illegal' and 'contrary' to the provisions of the IBC, primarily on two counts. One, a change in the financing structure, by using a mix of equity and optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) as opposed to an equity infusion plan laid out in the resolution plan at the time of evaluation of bids. Second, a breach of the timeline.

While the court held that JSW Steel had not fulfilled its equity obligations, a source said it appears the court didn’t consider JSW’s infusion of money in the form of compulsory convertible debenture as equity infusion. “Infusion of money by way of compulsory convertible debenture should be considered akin to equity infusion. Compulsorily convertible instruments are widely considered as quasi-equity and could have helped JSW receive its infusion back in the event that BPSL was taken away due to the proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This would have not been possible in case the entire money was infused by way of an equity issuance,” the source said.