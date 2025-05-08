LG to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for smart appliance facility

LG Electronics has announced a Rs 5,000 crore investment to set up a state-of-the-art facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The foundation stone was laid by Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, in the presence of LG Electronics India Managing Director Hong Ju Jeon and other dignitaries.

ALSO READ: LG Electronics delays India unit IPO amid stock market volatility: Report The government of Andhra Pradesh has provided 247 acres of land at Sri City to LGEIL for the new plant, which is expected to generate around 1,900 direct and indirect jobs. This facility will cover a site area of one million square metres, with a total floor area of 220,000 square metres. LGEIL’s investment of US$600 million (Rs 5,001 crore) over four years is expected to attract ancillary investments to the region, creating a white goods manufacturing ecosystem in the state, the company said on Thursday.

Lokesh stated that every job created and every innovation launched is paving the way to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global electronics powerhouse. “This is not just the beginning of a manufacturing unit—it’s the laying of a foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh,” said Lokesh. “This project goes beyond industrial development; it marks a milestone in India’s industrial and technological advancement. Where innovation and investment meet, the future is built.”

The journey from “Made in Andhra” to “Made for the World” continues with strength and purpose, the statement added. This LG unit stands as one of the first major foreign direct investments (FDI) since the formation of the new government in Andhra Pradesh.

The LG facility will produce advanced, smart, and energy-efficient home appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. “This is not just about manufacturing—it is about shaping the future of how we live. It’s about creating jobs, empowering youth, and transforming lives. We’re not just building factories; we’re building the future of our state,” Lokesh added.

The main LG unit is expected to generate 1,500 direct jobs. Additionally, LG’s key vendor partners will invest another Rs 839 crore, creating over 690 more jobs. The project will have a significant positive impact on the local economy and will enhance the entire electronics ecosystem in the region.

ALSO READ: LG Electronics India receives Sebi approval for Rs 15,000 crore IPO By manufacturing key components like compressors and heat exchangers within the state, LG aims to strengthen its supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. Vendor partners including Ecoria, Kuroda Electric, Heng Sung India, Kyungsung Precision, and Taesung Electronics will play a vital role in this integrated growth journey. This collaboration highlights Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a competitive global hub for electronics manufacturing.

“When global industrial giants align with Andhra’s vision, transformative change becomes inevitable,” said Lokesh. LG and its partners are bringing cutting-edge technologies to Indian soil—AI-driven manufacturing, smart production processes, and energy-efficient systems.

Sri City has become a lighthouse for industrial progress, and projects like this are shaping the economic future of Andhra Pradesh, the statement said. From land acquisition to construction and full-scale production, the state government will provide comprehensive support at every step.

“We are committed to providing an enabling environment for industrial growth and advanced innovation,” Lokesh added. “Andhra Pradesh is open for business, eager for innovation, and ready for transformation.”