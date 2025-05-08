CRISIL puts IndusInd Bank's long term debt instrument on 'rating watch'

Domestic rating agency CRISIL has put private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s long-term debt instruments on ‘Rating Watch with Negative Implications’. The long-term instruments include Rs 4,000 crore of Tier II bonds and Rs 1,500 crore of infrastructure bonds.

According to the rating agency, the rating action follows the recent resignations of the top two key managerial personnel of the bank as well as the disclosure that the bank’s internal audit department is conducting a review of the microfinance (MFI) business to examine certain concerns that were brought to its attention during finalisation of accounts. Additionally, in March, the bank had disclosed a discrepancy in accounting of derivatives.

CRISIL has noted that there has been no material outflow in overall deposits over the last two months. As on 31 March 2025, the bank had deposits of Rs 4.11 trillion and a CASA (current account and savings account) ratio of 32.8 per cent, as against Rs 4.09 trillion and ~34.9 per cent, respectively, as on 31 December 2024.

However, there has been some outflow in deposits from retail and small business customers during this period. These deposits stood at Rs 1.85 trillion as on 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 1.89 trillion as on 31 December 2024.

The IndusInd episode unfolded when the bank, on 10 March, disclosed to the exchanges that in an internal review it had found discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which would have an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024. The bank also stated that it had appointed PwC to review the estimate of the loss in the derivatives portfolio. Later, the bank disclosed that it had appointed an independent professional firm—Grant Thornton—to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivatives portfolio.

ALSO READ: RBI approves interim leadership team after IndusInd CEO Kathpalia quits On 15 April, the bank disclosed that PwC, which was engaged by its board to validate the findings of its internal review, identified discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and estimated a negative impact of Rs 1,979 crore as of 30 June 2024. Accordingly, based on PwC’s report, the bank stated that the discrepancies would have an adverse post-tax impact of 2.27 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024.

The bank later disclosed that the independent professional firm, Grant Thornton, appointed by its board to determine the root cause behind the discrepancy in the derivative portfolio, among other matters, identified that incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades—particularly in cases of early termination—led to the recording of notional profits, which resulted in the accounting discrepancies. According to the firm’s assessment, the cumulative adverse accounting impact on the profit and loss account of the bank as of 31 March 2025 would be Rs 1,959.98 crore.

“The net impact (post tax) was similar to the initial estimated impact by the bank management. CRISIL Ratings had earlier estimated that the bank’s capital adequacy and annualised pre-provisioning profitability could absorb this impact,” the rating agency said.