SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Byju's dues settlement with BCCI

India's top court on Wednesday revived insolvency proceedings against Byju's by putting a previous tribunal order on hold, in a victory for US lenders that say they are owed $1 billion by the education technology company.

The Supreme Court order is a setback to company founder Byju Raveendran who earlier this month regained control of the startup that was once India's most valuable at $22 billion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Byju's did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the court order.

The company was undergoing insolvency proceedings following a complaint by India's cricket control body which said it was not paid sponsorship dues. The two sides subsequently settled the dispute and an appeals tribunal halted the insolvency proceedings.