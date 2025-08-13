Home / Companies / News / Sebi bans Wadhawan brothers for five years in DHFL fund diversion case

Sebi bans Wadhawan brothers for five years in DHFL fund diversion case

Sebi has barred Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan from the markets for five years in the DHFL fund diversion case and imposed penalties totalling Rs 120 crore on them and ex-executives

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi has imposed a total penalty of Rs 120 crore on all of them, with Kapil and Dheeraj each fined Rs 27 crore
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan for five years from the securities market for alleged fund diversion from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).
 
The former promoters have also been prohibited from holding any key position in a listed company.
 
The ban on Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan is for four years each, while former Chief Executive Officer and Joint Managing Director Harshil Mehta and former Chief Financial Officer Santosh Sharma have been debarred for three years each.
 
Sebi has imposed a total penalty of Rs 120 crore on all of them, with Kapil and Dheeraj each fined Rs 27 crore—the highest among the penalties.
 
The regulator alleged their involvement in a fraudulent scheme under which loans were disbursed to 87 “Bandra Book Entities” (BBEs) connected to each other and to the DHFL promoter group.
 
Sebi noted that 39 BBEs, which received Rs 5,662.44 crore from DHFL, transferred 40 per cent of this amount into 48 companies linked to the DHFL promoters. As of March 2019, the net outstanding loans to BBEs totalled Rs 14,040 crore.
 
The regulator said these large unsecured loans to related parties with extremely weak financials were “blatantly mischaracterised” as retail housing loans.
 
“The disguised nature of the BBE loans also delayed regulatory intervention and eventually threatened market stability,” said Sebi Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan.
 
Sebi will determine the quantum of illegal gains or benefits from the scheme and may take further action.
 
It added that, had DHFL presented accurate financial statements and excluded “fictitious” interest income from loans to BBEs, the company would have reported losses every year between FY2007–08 and FY2015–16. Instead, it continued to post profits.
 
“To effect this elaborate deception, a fake virtual branch (‘Bandra branch’) and previously closed retail loan accounts were employed alongside three different accounting software systems, camouflaging the BBE loans as retail housing loans. In the initial years, well over 30 per cent of all loans of DHFL were to these BBEs,” the order said.
 
Sebi noted that the publication of false financials misled stakeholders and compromised the integrity of share price discovery, inducing investors to remain invested under the belief that “all was well” at DHFL.
 
An interim order in the matter had been passed by Sebi in September 2020, imposing initial restraints.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer

Top 300 business families generate ₹7,100 crore daily: Hurun list

Premium

Buy-on-dips a better strategy as Cummins' strong prospects seem priced in

IBC Amendment Bill: Govt proposes group, cross-border insolvency

European Union sanctions cloud lenders' confidence in Nayara Energy

Topics :SEBISebi normsSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaDHFLDewan Housing FinanceDewan Housing Finance DHFL

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story