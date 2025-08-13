Home / Markets / News / Do you own this defence PSU stock? Analysts predict up to 38% gains post Q1

Do you own this defence PSU stock? Analysts predict up to 38% gains post Q1

HAL posted a 4.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit at ₹1,377 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹1,436 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
premium
Operationally, HAL delivered a standout performance. Ebitda surged 29.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,284.3 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded sharply to 26.7 per cent from 22.86 per cent in Q1FY25. | Photo: @HALHQBLR Twitter
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HAL share price today, Q1 results: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares are likely to be in the spotlight following its June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, which surprised the Street with robust margins and healthy execution.
 
Despite a slight dip in net profit, the defence PSU's solid operational performance and upbeat guidance from brokerages have fuelled bullish sentiment, with some analysts projecting as much as 38 per cent upside from current levels.
 

HAL Q1 results

HAL posted a 4.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit at ₹1,377 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹1,436 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). However, revenue rose 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,819 crore, indicating steady execution despite a modest revenue miss.
 
Operationally, HAL delivered a standout performance. Ebitda surged 29.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,284.3 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded sharply to 26.7 per cent from 22.86 per cent in Q1FY25. The beat was led by higher gross margins and reduced provisions, offsetting the slight top-line miss and resulting in a stronger-than-expected bottom line.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

What are analysts saying about HAL Q1 results?

 
Japan-based brokerage Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹6,100, implying around 38.4 per cent upside. The brokerage noted HAL's Ebitda beat of 16-17 per cent over estimates and praised the robust 24x book-to-bill ratio in its manufacturing segment. 
 
With execution timelines on or ahead of schedule and minimal downside risk, analysts at Nomura expect a 24 per cent PAT CAGR over FY25-28F. HAL’s strong indigenisation efforts, cost controls, and R&D investments were also flagged as key positives.
 
Motilal Oswal, too, remained upbeat, saying, “HAL reported a decent quarter with a slight miss on revenue, which was offset by better-than-expected margins and higher other income. This resulted in a beat at the PAT level.” 
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal remain optimistic about future deliveries, particularly with engine supplies from GE for the Tejas Mk1A ramping up. Thus, the brokerage retained a ‘Buy’ rating and revised its target price to ₹5,800, based on 32x Sep’27E earnings, citing the stock’s attractive 31x/27x P/E valuation on FY26/27E earnings.
 
Nuvama was also bullish, stating, “HAL reported a better-than-expected Q1FY26 result driven by strong execution lifting operating profit margin (OPM) to 26.7 per cent, beating Street’s 23 per cent estimate.” With a massive ₹1.84 trillion order book and a ₹4.6 trillion pipeline over the next 7-8 years, Nuvama sees strong long-term growth. Analysts expect a 21 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25-28E and maintain their ‘Buy’ call with a target price of ₹6,000, implying a 35 per cent upside from current levels.
 
Morgan Stanley, while more conservative, reportedly acknowledged HAL’s strong Q1 showing with a beat on Ebitda and PAT. However, it maintained an ‘Equal-weight’ rating with a target price of ₹5,092.
 

What’s next for HAL?

 
With India's defence modernisation gathering pace, HAL stands to benefit majorly – especially amid a critical shortfall in the Indian Air Force’s fighter squadron strength (currently ~31 squadrons versus a sanctioned 42). The ramp-up of Tejas aircraft deliveries and finalisation of additional orders provide strong visibility into future revenue and earnings.
 
As execution gains momentum and with HAL trading at relatively attractive valuations, analysts believe this defence stock could be a key long-term portfolio addition for investors betting on India’s strategic and manufacturing self-reliance.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints positive start; S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 13: Paytm, Nykaa, NSDL, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard

Analysts at Motilal Oswal suggest buying these three stocks today; details

Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two ETFs to buy

Sebi bans DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan from securities market

Topics :Share Market TodayThe Smart Investordefence PSUsHAL Hindustan AeronauticsHindustan AeronauticsTejas fighter jetsIndian Air Forcedefence sectordefence stocksdefence firmsQ1 resultsShare priceBSE NSEBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story