With 3 mn new entries, demat a/cs see biggest spike in July since Dec

Domestic markets saw the addition of nearly 3 million new dematerialised (demat) accounts in July, marking the highest monthly increase since December 2024. This is also the third consecutive month that witnessed a rise in account openings, following a period of moderation from January to April.

With seamless onboarding and the continued allure of equities fuelling demand, July’s additions pushed the nationwide demat count beyond 200 million, a figure that has more than tripled in just four years.

The total count stood at 202.1 million at the end of last month.

However, this figure does not equate to unique investors, since individuals may open multiple demat accounts. The count of unique investors is estimated at 120 million.