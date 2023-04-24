Home / Companies / News / SECI's renewable energy trade over 35 BU mark in FY23; records 59% volume

SECI's renewable energy trade over 35 BU mark in FY23; records 59% volume

State-owned SECI traded 35 billion units of renewable energy (RE) during financial year 2022-23, registering a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of 59 per cent, an official statement said Monday

New Delhi
SECI's renewable energy trade over 35 BU mark in FY23; records 59% volume

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned SECI traded 35 billion units of renewable energy (RE) during financial year 2022-23, registering a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of 59 per cent, an official statement said Monday.

During the year, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited's (SECI) revenues from power trading crossed Rs 10,000 crore-mark for the first time since its inception, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

"SECI has traded over 35 BU, a jump of over 59 per cent in its RE power trading volume in FY23 over the previous year. Likewise, the revenue from power trading has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore-mark for the first time since its inception," the ministry said.

In the statement, SECI MD Suman Sharma said India is witnessing an energy transition towards sustainable sources at an unprecedented pace.

"We are striving hard to have the maximum contribution in the nation's journey towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030, as announced by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). Entire team of employees and management of SECI is tirelessly working towards this goal," she was quoted in the statement.

Under the MNRE, SECI is the primary implementing agency for renewable energy schemes/projects.

Till date, SECI has awarded RE project capacities of over 56 GW.

SECI is also active in setting up projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as Project Management Consultant (PMC).

Topics :Renewable energy policyenergy consumption

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Also Read

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Mahindra Lifespace bags housing society redevelopment project in Mumbai

Online gaming firms criticise Google for commission in alternative billing

Welspun India board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of shares

Over 1,000 Blinkit riders join rival firms amid row over new pay structure

48 firms selected as eligible bidders for Future Retail insolvency process

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story