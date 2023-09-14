Home / Companies / News / Serentica Renewables ties up with PFC for Rs 2,600 cr debt funding

Serentica Renewables ties up with PFC for Rs 2,600 cr debt funding

Serentica aims to provide assured renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage and balancing solutions

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Serentica Renewables on Thursday said it has tied up with PFC for a Rs 2,600 crore debt funding for its upcoming projects in Karnataka.

In Karnataka, the company is setting up 400 MW of wind and solar capacities where it has already secured connectivity to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS).

"The debt funding...will accelerate our journey towards supplying 40 billion units of clean energy annually to energy intensive industries and displacing 37 million tonne of carbon emissions," Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables said.

Parminder Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director, PFC said, this transaction is in line with PFC's expanding role in funding green projects and positioning itself as the focal agency for energy transition.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables (India) is a decarbonization platform that looks to provide clean energy solutions enabling the transition of large-scale, energy-intensive industries to clean energy.

Serentica aims to provide assured renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage and balancing solutions.

The company has already secured investments worth USD 650 million from leading global investor KKR.

Also Read

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

G7 nations to reduce global GHG emissions by 43% by 2030, 60% by 2035

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Storage of renewable energy essential to net zero transition: Aus experts

Axis Finance approaches NCLAT against NCLT approval of Zee-Sony merger

Tata Nexon facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh

Sun Pharma unit inks pact with US firm to introduce drug to treat stroke

Jet Airways founder Goyal sent to 14-day custody in bank fraud case

Adani Group forms JV with Kowa for marketing of green hydrogen in Japan

Topics :Debt FundDebtfundingsrenewable energy

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story