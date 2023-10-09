The Serum Institute of India and Mylab Discovery Solutions' novel test, Cy-TB, a point-of-care skin test for detecting latent tuberculosis infections (LTBI), was launched on Monday. The companies claim the test is 50 to 70 per cent cheaper than comparable tests currently available.

The partnership between SII and Mylab is focusing on creating a comprehensive ecosystem for TB diagnosis, treatment, and prevention through various interventions.

As India aims to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, testing for latent TB infections is crucial before it develops into an active disease state. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that a quarter of the global population is infected with mycobacterium tuberculosis. On average, 5 to 10 per cent of those infected will develop active TB disease over their lifetime. India accounts for 27 per cent of the global TB burden. It is estimated that between 350 million and 500 million people in India have a TB infection, and over 2.6 million people develop TB annually. Additionally, the prevalence rate of latent tuberculosis is exceptionally high, affecting around 30 to 40 per cent of the population. Various studies indicate that a higher prevalence of LTBI will contribute to increased incidence and mortality from TB.

Hasmukh Rawal, managing director and co-founder of Mylab, told Business Standard that the test would cost approximately Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 in the private market. The inclusion of the Cy-TB test on the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme's (NTEP) Ni-kshay platform marks significant progress in India's TB control efforts.

SII and Mylab plan to supply the test both to the government, at reduced rates, and the private market. Rawal noted that discussions have already commenced with diagnostic companies and hospital chains. He added that no other company could develop and launch this test in the market for another three to four years, given the need for substantial clinical validation.

Umesh Shaligram, executive director of research and development at SII, explained that the test was developed after significant investments spanning more than a decade. He elaborated that the interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA), a laboratory test, is accurate but costly, ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000. In contrast, there are protein purified derivative tests, which are point-of-care skin tests but may yield false positives if the person has been vaccinated with BCG.

Shaligram noted that Cy-TB combines the cost-effectiveness and simplicity of the skin test with the accuracy of traditional IGRA tests. "Medical staff are exposed to TB, and they need to take this test. Private hospitals can use this test for their staff and also for patients who are undergoing cancer treatment or are otherwise immunocompromised. The government is also keen to test close contacts of TB patients," he said.