Star Health Insurance introduces surrogacy cover and oocyte donor cover

India’s first standalone health insurance company, Star Health and Allied Insurance, has added surrogacy cover and oocyte donor cover to its popular women-centric policy, Star Women Care Insurance Policy.

This inclusion is a significant cover addressing a growing demand in assisted reproduction treatment, extending health insurance coverage to surrogate mothers and oocyte donors while also offering reassurance to expectant couples. Star Health has incorporated these covers at no extra charge for policyholders.

The policy provides inpatient hospitalisation coverage for post-partum delivery complications experienced by the surrogate mother for a 36-month period under the Surrogacy cover. Moreover, Star Health Insurance now offers oocyte donor coverage, covering inpatient hospitalisation costs for complications stemming from assisted reproductive treatment for a 12-month period.

The Surrogacy cover will begin from the date the treatment or procedure is initiated. In the unfortunate event of a "Miscarriage due to Accident", Star Health will compensate the surrogate mother with a lump sum in line with the policy terms. "We are pleased to announce the inclusion of Surrogacy Cover and Oocyte Donor cover in our Star Women Care Insurance Policy, underscoring our dedication to women's health and well-being. This addition mirrors our commitment to regularly refine our policies to accommodate the changing healthcare requirements of our clientele. This policy is carefully designed to address the distinct needs of women at all life stages, granting them peace of mind and alleviating worries about rising medical expenses," stated Anand Roy, managing director and chief executive officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance.

For the cover to be valid, certain terms and conditions must be observed. Specifically, the intending couple, surrogate mother, and treating hospital should comply with the Surrogacy Act and ART Act regulations. Additionally, Surrogacy and Oocyte donation must be undertaken at approved centres registered with the National ART and Surrogacy Registry.

"With this enhancement and our unwavering commitment to innovation, we enable women to oversee their health insurance needs, confident in their access to optimal medical care," Roy added.

Clients aren't required to undergo any preliminary medical evaluations to access the Star Women Care Insurance Policy. The policy boasts several unique features such as no pre-acceptance medical screening, midterm additions, the option to acquire the policy during pregnancy, coverage for pregnancy care treatment, In-Utero foetal surgery, hospitalisation costs for newborns, vaccinations, paediatrician/medical consultations, preventive health check-ups, and more.

Through this policy, mothers can also extend health coverage to their newborn child or children. Under its terms, a newborn will receive a health cover of up to 25 per cent of the Sum Insured from Day 1, and 100 per cent of the Sum Insured from the subsequent year onwards. The policy's Star Mother Cover aspect even caters for the hospital room rent of the insured mother if her insured child, under 12 years of age, is admitted to the ICU.