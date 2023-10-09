Food delivery company Swiggy has introduced Swiggy One Lite, a more affordable variant of Swiggy One, its membership programme that offers benefits across food, groceries, and pick-up and drop services. Priced at Rs 99 for three months at its launch, Swiggy One Lite extends several advantages, including complimentary deliveries, exclusive promotions, and discounts.

With a three-month Swiggy One Lite membership, users can avail 10 free deliveries on food orders over Rs 149 and 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders over Rs 199. Beyond free deliveries, members can enjoy up to 30 per cent additional discounts at over 20,000 restaurants, on top of the regular offers. Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60 also come with a 10 per cent discount for One Lite members.

"We're continuously exploring innovative ways to realise our mission of convenience. Nine out of 10 Swiggy One members use at least two of our services, making it one of the country's most prized membership programmes,” remarked Anurag Panganamamula, vice president of revenue and growth at Swiggy. “Following a fruitful B2B launch with prominent players, we're thrilled to debut Swiggy One Lite on our platform. It's a cost-effective alternative crafted to deliver exceptional value to our patrons, especially those yet to discover the unmatched advantages of the Swiggy One programme."

Considering the introductory price of Rs 99 for three months, an average Swiggy One Lite user is projected to receive a return at least six times the membership cost across orders from food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.

Through this recent development, Swiggy is presenting One Lite to its user base, subsequent to a prosperous collaboration with major brand partners in the telecom and banking sectors. These brands have been integrating the Swiggy One Lite membership into their offerings to enhance services for their clientele.