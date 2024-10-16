Servotech ties up with Ensmart Power to expand EV charger business in UK

Servotech Power Systems on Wednesday announced its collaboration with UK-based Ensmart Power to expand EV (electric vehicle) Charger business in the UK and beyond. This agreement will capitalise on the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption in these regions, the company said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp By combining Servotech's innovative EV charging solutions with Ensmart Power's expertise in energy storage and distribution, the partnership aims to provide a reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for consumers, it stated. According to the statement, Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a leading EV charger manufacturer, and UK-based Ensmart Power, a pioneer in critical power, solar, and energy storage systems, have signed a sole distribution agreement to expand their EV charger distribution network across the UK and beyond, including North America.

The collaboration will drive the development of green mobility alternatives, contributing to a carbon-neutral transportation ecosystem and setting new standards in efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

Raman Bhatia, founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems, said, "This collaboration is a strategic move to establish a strong international footprint and bring innovative solutions closer to overseas users with an emphasis on local production. Servotech aims to deliver world-class EV charging solutions, and this partnership will allow us to localise Ensmart Power's global expertise and address the increasing demand for innovative charging solutions".

More From This Section

Deniz Taner, Managing Director, Ensmart Power, said, "Having worked with Raman Bhatia for more than a decade, this solidifies our relationship as we aim to cross-pollinate IP and ideas to ensure the collective businesses go from strength to strength".

Servotech Power Systems is an NSE-listed organisation that develops tech- enabled EV Charging solutions leveraging their over two decades of experience and expertise in the electronics space.

Shares of Servotech Power Systems fell 0.85 per cent to close at Rs 186.50 apiece on NSE.