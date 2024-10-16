IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

A Riyadh-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was diverted to Muscat following a "security alert" on Wednesday morning and it landed safely, the airline said here.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement. Notably, several flights have received threats that turned out to be hoax in the last few days.



"Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. The aircraft has been isolated, and all passengers have been safely disembarked," the airline statement said.