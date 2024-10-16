Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement. Notably, several flights have received threats that turned out to be hoax in the last few days

indigo airlines, indigo
Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. | File Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Riyadh-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was diverted to Muscat following a "security alert" on Wednesday morning and it landed safely, the airline said here.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement. Notably, several flights have received threats that turned out to be hoax in the last few days.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. The aircraft has been isolated, and all passengers have been safely disembarked," the airline statement said.

It did not reveal the number of passengers and crew on board or other details.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures are being followed," IndiGo said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

IndiGo flight redirected to Jaipur due to security-related alert: Official

IndiGo secures market regulator Sebi nod to launch venture capital fund

2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Topics :IndiGoBomb Threat CallsSecurity alert

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story