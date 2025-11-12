Home / Companies / News / Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 19.37 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shalimar Paints

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 137.12 crore, falling 6.16 per cent year-on-year. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.93 crore for September quarter FY26.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 19.37 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shalimar Paints.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 133.81 crore in September quarter FY26 from Rs 144.74 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 151.26 crore, down 8.7 per cent year-on-year.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 137.12 crore, falling 6.16 per cent year-on-year.

However, in the first half (H1) of FY26, total consolidated revenue was at Rs 293.24 crore, up 6.5 per cent.

Shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 76.32 apiece, up 2.68 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Niveshaay leads ₹325 crore funding in Waaree Energy Storage Systems

Adani Group to host investor meet in Singapore to boost global confidence

Puravankara to invest ₹7,000 cr in new housing projects across India

Premium

Four carmakers with 63% output supported CAFE relief: R C Bhargava

Delhi AQI hits 425, firms allow work-from-home amid Grap Stage III curbs

Topics :Shalimar PaintsQ2 resultshike net loss

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story