Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.93 crore for September quarter FY26.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 19.37 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shalimar Paints.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 133.81 crore in September quarter FY26 from Rs 144.74 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 151.26 crore, down 8.7 per cent year-on-year.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 137.12 crore, falling 6.16 per cent year-on-year.

However, in the first half (H1) of FY26, total consolidated revenue was at Rs 293.24 crore, up 6.5 per cent.