Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.93 crore for September quarter FY26.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 19.37 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shalimar Paints.
Revenue from operations was down to Rs 133.81 crore in September quarter FY26 from Rs 144.74 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 151.26 crore, down 8.7 per cent year-on-year.
Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 137.12 crore, falling 6.16 per cent year-on-year.
However, in the first half (H1) of FY26, total consolidated revenue was at Rs 293.24 crore, up 6.5 per cent.
Shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 76.32 apiece, up 2.68 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
