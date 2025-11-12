Adani Group to host investor meet in Singapore to boost global confidence

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Rajesh Mascarenhas

Adani Group is planning an investor conference in Singapore later this month, people familiar with the matter said, as part of a push to bolster confidence among global investors and expand the group’s international shareholder base.

Management teams across billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power empire are set to meet equity and credit investors, banks, and bond-rating providers on Nov. 24 and 25, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Senior leadership including Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh and executives of Adani companies will attend the meetings, the people said.