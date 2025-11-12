Niveshaay leads ₹325 crore funding in Waaree Energy Storage Systems

Investment firm Niveshaay on Tuesday said it has led a Rs 325 crore funding round in Waaree Energy Storage Systems to expand the Waaree Group's battery arm.

The fund will be used to enhance cell and pack manufacturing capacity, strengthen engineering and validation capabilities, and scale containerised Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across India and select global markets.

Niveshaay said it has cumulatively invested Rs 128 crore in the round through its Category II Niveshaay Sambhav Fund, Category III Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund, and the newly launched one of India's first dedicated Collective Investment Vehicles (CIVs,) Niveshaay WESS Fund.

Other co-investors in the round include Vivek Jain (Managing Director, Action Tesa and GrowthSphere) and Saket Agarwal (former Director, Apollo Pipes Ltd and Apollo Tricoat), among others, Niveshaay, the SEBI-registered investment advisory and boutique asset management firm said.

"Battery storage will play a key role in India's clean energy growth they expand a domestic storage platform with scale and technology depth," said Arvind Kothari, Founder at Niveshaay. India's storage market is growing with policy support through viability-gap funding for grid-scale storage, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced cells, and the Energy Storage Obligation (ESO), the firm said. Cumulative installations, according to Niveshaay, are expected to reach around 200 GWh by 2030 from 0.4 GWh in 2024. As BESS systems evolve from short-duration buffers to multi-day storage and hybrid configurations, Waaree's vertically integrated model enables it to capture value across the manufacturing, integration, and long-term service layers, it said.