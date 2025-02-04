Ratan Tata's aide Shantanu Naidu promoted to new position at Tata Motors

Shantanu Naidu, a close aide of late industrialist Ratan Tata , has been promoted to general manager, head - strategic initiatives at Tata Motors, marking a significant milestone in his journey with the Tata Group.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Naidu wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”

Engineer to trusted aide of Ratan Tata

An automobile design engineer, Naidu first gained recognition in 2014 for developing a safety innovation to protect homeless dogs from speeding cars. His work caught the attention of Ratan Tata who, known for his love for animals, invested in the project and took Naidu under his wing.

In 2018, Naidu began working as Ratan Tata’s assistant, a role that brought him public attention, especially after a viral video of him singing a birthday song for the industrialist. Their close bond, often described as that of a mentor and mentee, or even father and son, has been widely admired.

Naidu chronicled his unique friendship with Ratan Tata in his book, "I Came Upon a Lighthouse." Instead of focusing on Tata’s business empire, the book provided a glimpse into the personality of the industrialist, who had largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Also Read

Entrepreneurial ventures and 'Goodfellows'

Beyond his corporate roles, Naidu is also an entrepreneur. In 2021, he founded Goodfellows, a startup aimed at providing companionship to senior citizens living alone. The venture, reportedly valued at Rs 5 crore, received backing from Ratan Tata, who later gave up ownership in the company.

Reports suggest that Ratan Tata has included a waiver of Naidu’s education loan in his will, highlighting the depth of their bond. Despite never marrying or having children, Tata has treated Shantanu Naidu as family, making him a key part of his inner circle.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024 at the age of 86 due to age-related issues.