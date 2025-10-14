Share of small cars in sales up after GST cut: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

The share of small car sales has soared past 22 per cent in the overall sales of Maruti Suzuki India, up from 16.6 per cent seen in the period before the GST rate cut this financial year, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Partho Banerjee, said on Tuesday.

While the announcement on goods and services tax (GST) rejig was made on September 3-- triggering a rush of bookings-- the lower rates came into effect starting September 22. MSIL had announced price cuts on its cars on September 18, which came into effect on September 22.

“We announced price cuts four weeks back. In this period, MSIL has received about 400,000 bookings, averaging 100,000 bookings per week -- the highest ever rate of bookings for the company,” Banerjee said during an audio press conference. Of these bookings, roughly 80,000 are for small cars.

The share of small car sales in India had been declining over the past several years. The key reasons were their soaring prices due to new safety and emission norms coupled with growing popularity of SUVs. The share of small car sales in total MSIL sales has risen from 16.7 per cent in the April 1-September 21 period to 22.2 per cent in September 22-October 14 period, he said. “This is a huge jump in small car sales. Our production team is even working on Sundays to meet the high demand,” he added. Banerjee attributed the growth in small car sales to two-wheeler customers gaining confidence to step into car dealerships after the GST rate cut.