Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts posts ₹74.7 crore Q2 net profit

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.72 crore on the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 310.65 crore as against Rs 277.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 172.72 crore as compared to Rs 162.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said.