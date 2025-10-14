Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts posts ₹74.7 crore Q2 net profit

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.72 crore on the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, on the back of higher revenue.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 310.65 crore as against Rs 277.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 172.72 crore as compared to Rs 162.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said.
Commenting on the performance, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar said, "This marks our fourth consecutive quarter of positive PAT, underscoring the strength of our business." RevPAR (revenue per available room) grew 13 per cent driven by improved occupancy and ADR (average daily rate), with owned hotels posting strong double-digit RevPAR growth across both city and resort segments, he added.
"We remain on track to deliver mid-to-high teens EBITDA growth for FY26, supported by robust operating momentum, strategic initiatives, and continued portfolio enhancements," Bhatnagar said.
He also announced the company's international foray with entry into Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, a top luxury tourist destination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
