Honda Motors commences work for new warehouse facility in Karnataka

The development project of the facility will be undertaken by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company (SMCC), Honda said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Japanese firm Honda on Monday said it has commenced work for a spare parts warehouse facility in Doddaballapura near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Managed by Honda Cars India, the new facility will support the spare parts operations for all Honda businesses, including Honda Cars India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Honda India Power Products, the company said in a statement.

The upcoming facility, which will be operational by the first quarter of FY26, will play an important role in the faster availability of spare parts at Honda dealerships, it added.

"This is in line with our commitment towards our customers for providing timely and quicker availability of spare parts for their Honda products," Honda Cars India President and CEO Takuya Tsumura stated.

The new facility will not only enhance spare parts accessibility in the southern region of the country but also pave the way for future requirements amid rapid electrification, he added.

The development project of the facility will be undertaken by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company (SMCC), Honda said.

In the first phase, 60,000 square metres of plot area will be developed, including covered space of 25,000 sq metres.

Honda Motor Co Honda Motor automobile manufacturer carmakers in India Japan

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

