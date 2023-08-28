Shipping & logistics firm UPS opens India's first tech centre in Chennai

UPS, a global shipping and logistics firm, has opened its first technology centre in India in Chennai on Monday. The new centre is focused on innovations that make it easier for UPS’s customers to do business.

It was officially inaugurated by Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, along with industries minister TRB Rajaa. Earlier this year, UPS announced that it is making a strategic investment of $15-20 million in India that will complement its existing technology teams in the US and Europe. The Chennai location, on Poonamalee Road is spread over 51,000 square feet.

Around 100 candidates were already hired in Chennai with plans to hire 350 by the end of 2023 and up to 1,000 by 2025 across India. UPS’s technology centres are committed to offering career opportunities, not just jobs – especially for women and people from rural areas. UPS will host community workshops that will include career counseling and trainings. Networking and upskilling programmes will complement UPS’s partnership with the government on initiatives like the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme internship program.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and UPS is one of the major players in the transportation and logistics industry, the company said. In the last few years, UPS strengthened its network with investments like bringing its UPS Premier service for critical and sensitive healthcare shipments to India, opening a a second dedicated airport gateway in Bengaluru, doubling export and import handling capacity and launching MOVIN Express for India’s domestic logistics market, in partnership with InterGlobe Enterprises.

"We’re very excited to be here and grateful to the government of Tamil Nadu for their support as we open our first technology centre in India. UPS’s technology centres in India will be unique. These centres will enable us to offer an unparalleled logistics experience for our customers, through advanced technologies including AI, automation and robotics. We will focus on nurturing local talent, especially women and people from rural areas to be a vital part of our global technology capabilities. At UPS, we don’t just provide jobs, but open doors to fulfilling careers. UPS is the world’s leader in logistics and India is growing its logistics capabilities – we are here to create a win-win relationship," said Bala Subramanian, EVP and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at UPS.