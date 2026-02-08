Shree Cements eyes Q4FY26 volume rebound, plans aggressive RMC expansion

Shree Cements expects a strong rebound in cement volumes in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, aided by a pick-up in infrastructure activity and higher government spending towards the fiscal year-end, the management said in a Q3 analyst concall.

The company is targeting sales volumes of 9-9.5 million tonnes in the January-March quarter.

It noted that the Centre's push to utilise infrastructure allocations by March 31 is likely to support demand.

While pricing remained a focus in the earlier part of the year, the company is now looking to ramp up capacity utilisation as volumes improve, an official said.

Separately, Shree Cements outlined an aggressive expansion plan for its ready-mix concrete (RMC) business, with the company aiming to scale up its RMC footprint to 45 plants from the current 19 units over the next six to eight months. The management said the RMC push is part of a broader strategy to move up the construction value chain, adding that around 45 per cent of the cement consumed at these plants is sourced internally, supporting higher utilisation levels. On capacity expansion, the company said its total cement capacity is expected to reach 72 million tonnes by March 2026. For the next financial year, Shree Cements has earmarked a baseline capital expenditure of Rs 500 crore, primarily towards RMC expansion and infrastructure projects such as railway sidings.