Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first fully digital FPI licence

Kotak Mahindra Bank has become the first custodian in India to issue a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) licence and complete the entire account-opening process using electronic signatures, marking a key step in fully digital onboarding for overseas investors. The bank has already issued two FPI licences based entirely on digitally signed documents, it said in a release. The move follows Securities and Exchange Board of India operationalising a unified digital workflow in January 2026.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd