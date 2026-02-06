Associate Sponsors

Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first fully digital FPI licence

The move follows Securities and Exchange Board of India operationalising a unified digital workflow in January 2026

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:23 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank has become the first custodian in India to issue a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) licence and complete the entire account-opening process using electronic signatures, marking a key step in fully digital onboarding for overseas investors. The bank has already issued two FPI licences based entirely on digitally signed documents, it said in a release. The move follows Securities and Exchange Board of India operationalising a unified digital workflow in January 2026.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd 
Topics :FPIKotak Mahindra BankForeign portfolio investor

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

