Shriram Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from June 26

Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group would revise its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from June 26, the company said on Wednesday.

As per the revised structure, senior citizens (aged 60 years and above at the time of deposit or renewal) would be eligible for an additional interest of 0.50 per cent per annum while women depositors would receive an additional 0.05 per cent per annum on fixed deposits.

For deposits of 12 months, the existing rate of 7.35 per cent would be revised to 7.65 per cent while for deposits made through digital mode for a period of 15 months would be revised to 7.90 per cent from the current 7.50 per cent, Shriram Finance said in a company statement on Wednesday.