Home / Companies / News / Shriram Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from June 26

Shriram Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from June 26

For 18 months, the interest rates would be revised to 7.80 per cent (current 7.40 per cent), 24 months 7.90 per cent from the existing 7.50 per cent

Shriram Finance
Interest rates would be revised to 8.40 per cent on deposits with a tenure of 36, 50 and 60 months, respectively. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group would revise its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from June 26, the company said on Wednesday.

As per the revised structure, senior citizens (aged 60 years and above at the time of deposit or renewal) would be eligible for an additional interest of 0.50 per cent per annum while women depositors would receive an additional 0.05 per cent per annum on fixed deposits.

For deposits of 12 months, the existing rate of 7.35 per cent would be revised to 7.65 per cent while for deposits made through digital mode for a period of 15 months would be revised to 7.90 per cent from the current 7.50 per cent, Shriram Finance said in a company statement on Wednesday.

For 18 months, the interest rates would be revised to 7.80 per cent (current 7.40 per cent), 24 months 7.90 per cent from the existing 7.50 per cent.

Interest rates would be revised to 8.40 per cent on deposits with a tenure of 36, 50 and 60 months, respectively.

Shriram Finance said the interest rates on Fixed Investment Plans (FIPs) which are available via the 'Shriram One' mobile application and website would also be revised from June 26, 2025.

Shriram Finance Ltd currently has a pan India presence of 3,220 branches and an employee base of 79,872. It serves about 95.56 lakh customers, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance, Dassault Aviation to build Falcon 2000 jets in India by 2028

Embedding AI into ops will lead next phase of value creation: TCPL

Sattva, Blackstone-backed REIT raises ₹1,400 crore in pre-IPO funding

Standard Chartered faces RBI scrutiny over lapses in derivatives sales

Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

Topics :Shriram Grouphousing finance companiesfixed deposit rates

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story